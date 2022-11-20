A Larne man bombarded police with "abusive" phone calls, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

Darren Thompson (48), of Upper Waterloo Road, made improper use of a public electronic communications network on July 10 this year and when the PSNI called out he assaulted an officer and resisted another in the execution of his duty.

A prosecutor said the defendant made "abusive" telephone calls to the PSNI communications department and officers then attended his address and "issued guidance".

Further calls were made and Thompson was then "cautioned".

Ballymena courthouse

He continued to make a further 12 calls and when police, again went out to his home, he kicked an officer on the back and resisted another officer.

A defence lawyer accepted Thompson was "no stranger to the courts".

