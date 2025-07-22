Larne man breached court order by going to ex-partner's home to 'wish daughter Happy Birthday'

A man who breached a Non-Molestation Order by attending his ex-partner's home where he pressed his face up against a front door window said he had gone to wish his daughter Happy Birthday.

Bruce Brownlee (34), of Loran Avenue in Larne, committed the offence after 8pm on May 18 this year. He was also in possession of a Class B drug. The defendant had been intoxicated.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison on Tuesday.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
A defence barrister said there were no "verbal" or "physical interactions" during the incident at the defendant's ex-partner's home.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it would have been "scary" and "traumatic" and no doubt the defendant's ex-partner may have thought he was going to try and "break-in".

The defendant, who had a previous record, was jailed for three months.

