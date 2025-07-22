Larne man breached court order by going to ex-partner's home to 'wish daughter Happy Birthday'
Bruce Brownlee (34), of Loran Avenue in Larne, committed the offence after 8pm on May 18 this year. He was also in possession of a Class B drug. The defendant had been intoxicated.
He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison on Tuesday.
A defence barrister said there were no "verbal" or "physical interactions" during the incident at the defendant's ex-partner's home.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it would have been "scary" and "traumatic" and no doubt the defendant's ex-partner may have thought he was going to try and "break-in".
The defendant, who had a previous record, was jailed for three months.