Larne man breaches Restraining Order following stalking offence

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:28 BST

A Larne man previously ordered to do 200 hours of Community Service for stalking a woman has now admitted breaching a Restraining Order he had also been given for that offence.

Aaron Greer (34), of Green Link, made 'direct contact' with the woman and went within 100 metres of an address during incidents in April this year.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Court to June 19 for a pre-sentence report.

At the same court last year the defendant had been convicted of stalking the woman. He had phoned and messaged her; had gone to her workplace and had driven up and down a road near an address in Larne.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the court in 2024 that he recognised the defendant had a number of "underlying issues" but "this has been a very traumatic experience for the victim and that is evidenced in the contents of her Victim Personal Statement".

