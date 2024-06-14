Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man caught driving whilst disqualified for an eighth time has been given a suspended jail sentence for the latest offence.

Andrew Robert Morrow (31), of Rugby Terrace in Larne, was also uninsured when detected at the A8 in the town on August 30 last year.

Sentencing had been deferred at Ballymena Magistrates' Court and when he returned to court on June 13 it was heard he had honoured the conditions of the deferral. The earlier court had been told a Probation report said that when asked if felt "any regret" the defendant replied: "No. My life stops if I don't get to work, no house, no food, no electricity. There is no public transport, the system has let me down".

A defence lawyer told the earlier court the defendant said the remarks were "slightly taken out of context" and although he accepts he should not have been on the road Morrow felt he had "no other option" but to get to work because of "financial and general pressure". The lawyer had said the Probation report was "perhaps not reflective of his genuine sentiment" and Morrow had "expressed remorse". At court on June 13, it was heard the offence last August occurred after the defendant had been banned for four years in 2019 which had not been due to expire until later in 2023.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker