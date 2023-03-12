Ryan Hagans (26), of Seahill Road, was detected on July 27 last year.
The defendant was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (March 10) when he was banned from driving for a month and fined £300.
A Larne man admitted contravening a 70mph speed limit by doing what a court heard was a speed of between 90-95mph.
