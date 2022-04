Ryan O’Toole (28), of Seacourt Road, admitted two charges of possessing cannabis - once on August 25, 2020 and once on August 5 last year.

On the other occasion the defendant had 25 grammes of cannabis in a vehicle.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been “bulk purchasing cannabis in order to feed a drug habit”.