Larne man caught with cannabis

The detection regarding Justin Wright (27), of Lindara Park, was made on September 7, 2020, when police were conducting an enquiry at an address in Larne and a “strong smell of cannabis” was coming from the defendant.
On August 28 in 2020 he was detected using a vehicle without insurance in Larne and he had also made a ‘false declaration’ to obtain insurance.
The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via a video link from Magilligan Prison where he is a sentenced prisoner in relation to another matter.
The court heard the insurance had been cancelled for “non-disclosure” of a previous claim.
Defence solicitor Garrett McCann said it wasn’t the defendant’s intention to mislead the insurance company and added: “I don’t think he understood the form properly.”
The defendant was given a one month prison sentence to be served concurrently with his present term and was also given eight penalty points and fined £300.
His current sentence is due to end on March 18