A Larne man who caused '£2,200' damage to doors, a mattress and towels has been ordered to do 180 hours of Community Service.

Andrew Smyth (34), of Ferris Avenue, caused criminal damage and assaulted a police officer on June 1 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant had kicked in a door and headbutted a police officer.

A defence solicitor said it had been an "appalling incident".

He said the defendant struggled with alcohol issues and had "no memory" of the incident and was "ashamed". The lawyer said the police officer was uninjured.