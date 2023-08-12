Register
BREAKING
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators

Larne man caused '£2,200' worth of damage

A Larne man who caused '£2,200' damage to doors, a mattress and towels has been ordered to do 180 hours of Community Service.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 12th Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 09:43 BST

Andrew Smyth (34), of Ferris Avenue, caused criminal damage and assaulted a police officer on June 1 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant had kicked in a door and headbutted a police officer.

A defence solicitor said it had been an "appalling incident".

He said the defendant struggled with alcohol issues and had "no memory" of the incident and was "ashamed". The lawyer said the police officer was uninjured.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £2,200 compensation and the District Judge Nigel Broderick said if it was not paid the defendant could be jailed for six months.