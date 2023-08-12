Andrew Smyth (34), of Ferris Avenue, caused criminal damage and assaulted a police officer on June 1 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant had kicked in a door and headbutted a police officer.
A defence solicitor said it had been an "appalling incident".
He said the defendant struggled with alcohol issues and had "no memory" of the incident and was "ashamed". The lawyer said the police officer was uninjured.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £2,200 compensation and the District Judge Nigel Broderick said if it was not paid the defendant could be jailed for six months.