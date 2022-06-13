Larne man charged in connection with Belfast weapons find is refused bail

Police claimed 51-year-old Robin Workman was involved in the weapons handover as part of a suspected paramilitary operation in Belfast.

Workman, of Shore Road in Larne, was remanded into custody on firearms charges linked to last week’s seizure.

He is accused of possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate, and having ammunition without a certificate.

Laganside Courts

The investigation is connected to an ongoing investigation into a security alert at a peace-building event in the city attended by Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in March.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard police were in the Glencairn area on June 8, planning to arrest 46-year-old Irvine for an unrelated matter.

He was allegedly seen opening the boot of his car and interacting with the driver of a van who pulled up and retrieved an item from his own vehicle before both men drove off.

Irvine was then stopped in Disraeli Street where officers discovered two suspected pistols, an air gun, magazines and more than 200 rounds of ammunition in a leather holdall inside a plastic shopping bag in the boot.

He denied knowing anything about the contents of the bag.

During follow-up searches at Irvine’s home police found a balaclava, £3,000 in cash, a UVF plaque and pendants, a previous court was told.

Irvine, from the Ballysillan area of Belfast, is currently in custody on similar firearms charges.

His lawyer described him as a “renowned peace builder” who believed he had been taking the items from one person to “an honest broker on the other side”.

Workman was also arrested on June 8 after he attended a hospital appointment in Ballymena.

Based on CCTV and forensic evidence, a senior detective set out how police believe he was the driver of the van involved in the exchange with Irvine.

Workman’s DNA was said to be a “major contributor” to a mixed profile on the handle of the holdall.

Opposing bail, the detective claimed: “This has the hallmarks of a paramilitary operation. Our case is the applicant transported (the weapons) to the meeting with his co-accused to be handed over.

“He has knowledge of the storage location of other weapons, where this arms cache was recovered from.”

District Judge Mark McGarrity was told a UVF jumper and magazine, paramilitary banner and books about weapons were found at an address as part of the investigation.

Workman also refused to provide police with access to his mobile phone.

In an initial challenge to the charges, defence barrister Paul Bacon highlighted the inferences previous made that co-defendant Irvine may have been acting in some decommissioning capacity.

Mr Bacon also confirmed his client denies being the driver of the van who took part in the alleged weapons handover.

“The CCTV footage was obscured, and an experienced operator could not pick out this defendant as the man who put the arms in the vehicle,” counsel said.

Explaining Workman’s reluctance to let detectives examine his mobile, Mr Bacon added: “He’s worried police would have access to some very personal and private items stored within his phone which could frankly cause him significant embarrassment.”

Bail was refused, however, due to the risk of re-offending and interference with the course of justice.