Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome

Larne man charged with acquiring £68,000 which was 'criminal property'

A Larne man is accused of acquiring 'criminal property' - £68,352 - as 'cash deposits' to a bank account.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

Steven Francis Spence (42), of Greenland Parade, also faces a charge that 'not being an authorised or exempt person, carried on a regulated activity in the United Kingdom or purported to do so in contravention of The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000'.

The third charge is using 'criminal property, namely cash'. The charges relate to 2015 to 2019.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence lawyer had no contrary submissions. Full details regarding the allegations were not opened to the court.

The defendant was given bail of £500 and the case was sent to the Crown Court for arraignment on July 4.