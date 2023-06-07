A Larne man is accused of acquiring 'criminal property' - £68,352 - as 'cash deposits' to a bank account.

Steven Francis Spence (42), of Greenland Parade, also faces a charge that 'not being an authorised or exempt person, carried on a regulated activity in the United Kingdom or purported to do so in contravention of The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000'.

The third charge is using 'criminal property, namely cash'. The charges relate to 2015 to 2019.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court.

Ballymena courthouse.

A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence lawyer had no contrary submissions. Full details regarding the allegations were not opened to the court.