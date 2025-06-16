A man chased a woman into a police station after covering one nostril and blowing the contents of the other over her.

Defendant Toby Davison (18), of Ballyrickard Road, Larne, admitted a number of offences.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told that on October 29 last year officers at Antrim Station were alerted by security of an "ongoing domestic incident taking place within the confines of the station. A distressed female has sought entry to the station to escape her boyfriend, the defendant".

She said the defendant had asked her to give him a lift home after he had been released from the station having been arrested for taking keys to the injured party's vehicle. A prosecutor said the woman had taken "refuge" in the station.

The woman said she had gone to pick him up as she "felt bad" there was nobody else to do it. He walked to the car outside the station. She had the doors locked. He had been verbally abusive to her on the phone when he had called asking for a lift and she wanted to speak to him through the window before letting him in.

The prosecutor said "this angered" the defendant and he tried to force down a slightly opened window. The woman was frightened and put the car keys in her top.

Davison got the window down far enough to get the door open and told the woman: "I am going to f**king kill you, you are a tramp".

He then covered one nostril and blew his nose onto her before he climbed over her into the passenger seat. The woman said she was "terrified" and ran towards the police station with the defendant in pursuit.

The court was told that on October 28 the defendant had thrown her up against a wall and had put his hands around her neck and grabbed her hair.

In another incident after the defendant demanded that she took him to McDonald's he struck her face.

In another incident he spat in her face and the defendant told her: "You are stuck with me for life." In a phone message the defendant said he was "going to kick the f**k out of her".

The woman lost her job as the defendant "would not allow her to go to work, he wanted her to stay in bed with him all day and he would be annoyed if she got up to go to work", the prosecutor said.

When she did go back to work the defendant would call her names through her ring doorbell video - the calls went through to her phone. She felt she had to leave her job, the court was told.

A defence barrister said the defendant had served four months in custody on remand. The lawyer said Davison, who has "behavioural difficulties", is ashamed.

The defendant was sentenced on charges of making a threat to kill; non-fatal strangulation, domestic abuse and theft of car keys.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "This offending is quite horrific. The victim impact statement when combined with the facts is harrowing to recount or to hear the sheer terror you imposed on this vulnerable individual, not just physical but emotional abuse also."

He handed down an 18 months prison sentence, nine to be served in custody and nine on licence. A five-year Restraining Order was also put in place.

The defendant accepts the conviction but bail in the sum of £500 was fixed for appeal against the sentence and he is to have no contact with the victim.