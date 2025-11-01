A man from the Larne area has been convicted at court after going onto Facebook to falsely label a person as a paedophile.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher James Baxter (48), with an address listed as Magee Park in Larne but who told the court he lives at Ballymullock Road near Larne, had named a man in a series of Facebook posts between August 6-11 this year.

The man Baxter had posted about watched on from the public gallery of the court where the defendant was in the dock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday: "Just to state in open court the injured party does not have any criminal record".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

She said the messages were "completely malicious" and amounted to a course of conduct to "annoy and harass the injured party".

She told the court Baxter had made "multiple" Facebook posts which "contained the victim's name" and "photos of the victim labelling him a paedophile and various other slurs suggesting he had a sexual attraction to children".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternative charges - one of harassment and one of improper use of a communications network to send 'grossly offensive' messages - were brought against the defendant.

A defence barrister said his instructions from the defendant were to "agree the prosecution case".

The lawyer said the defendant faced two charges "in respect of messages which he accepts he sent".

The barrister asked the judge to make a determination on which charge to convict Baxter on. The defendant declined to take the stand to give evidence on his own behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "quite clear" it had been harassment and convicted Baxter, who had a previous record, of that charge and dismissed the second charge on the basis that it was a duplicate.

The judge said: "To send these malicious posts and to use abusive language I am entirely satisfied it amounts to harassment."

The case was adjourned to December 11 for a pre-sentence report. An interim Restraining Order was put in place.

The defendant is not to contact the man and is "not to post anything on any social media platform referring to the victim".