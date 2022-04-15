Larne man crashed car into field at Shanes Hill Road

Robert Campbell (44), of Station Road, told police he tried to brake but was on “gravel”, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.
The defendant also admitted absence of insurance and a driving licence in connection with February 22, 2020.
Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said insurance had been paid for but the absence of a driving licence rendered it cancelled.
The lawyer said no other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries.
The court heard the defendant had a previous record for no insurance.
He was banned from driving for six months and fined £500.