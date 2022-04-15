Loading...

Larne man crashed car into field at Shanes Hill Road

A Larne man admitted driving without due care and attention after he crashed a Volkswagen Golf into a field at Shanes Hill Road.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 15th April 2022, 7:45 am

Robert Campbell (44), of Station Road, told police he tried to brake but was on “gravel”, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

The defendant also admitted absence of insurance and a driving licence in connection with February 22, 2020.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said insurance had been paid for but the absence of a driving licence rendered it cancelled.

The lawyer said no other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries.

The court heard the defendant had a previous record for no insurance.

He was banned from driving for six months and fined £500.