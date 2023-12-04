Larne man facing allegation over '2.5 foot sword'
A Larne man has been charged over what is described on a court charge sheet as a '2.5 foot sword'.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Gillespie (42), of Priory Gardens in Larne, is charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place - Priory Gardens - on November 7 this year.
He is also charged with threatening to kill a male; assaulting the male and assaulting a female on November 7.
The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court to January 4 next year.