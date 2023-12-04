Register
Larne man facing allegation over '2.5 foot sword'

A Larne man has been charged over what is described on a court charge sheet as a '2.5 foot sword'.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:28 GMT
James Gillespie (42), of Priory Gardens in Larne, is charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place - Priory Gardens - on November 7 this year.

He is also charged with threatening to kill a male; assaulting the male and assaulting a female on November 7.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court to January 4 next year.