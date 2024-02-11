Register
Larne man failed to comply with requirement of Sexual Offences Act

A Larne man has been fined £250 for failing to notify police of a change of address as required by the Sexual Offences Act.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 11th Feb 2024, 20:21 GMT
Robert McBride (49), committed the notification offence in February last year.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistratees' Court the defendant had previously been living in the “high flats" in Larne but they were being knocked down and he was re-homed by the Housing Executive close by. The defendant had not notified police.

The defendant was subject to the notification requirement as he was previously convicted of sexually assaulting a female in the summer of 2021 who was helping him bring shopping into his home.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)
At that previous court it was heard the woman was putting the shopping away when McBride approached from behind and over the top of her clothing squeezed her private parts.

At the magistrates' court on February 8 the defence solicitor said the defendant has "significant mental health" issues and is an alcoholic who is well-known in Larne where he can be seen drinking on the streets.

The lawyer said he didn’t think moving the defendant a short distance away made him any more of a risk to the public.