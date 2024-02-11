Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert McBride (49), committed the notification offence in February last year.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistratees' Court the defendant had previously been living in the “high flats" in Larne but they were being knocked down and he was re-homed by the Housing Executive close by. The defendant had not notified police.

The defendant was subject to the notification requirement as he was previously convicted of sexually assaulting a female in the summer of 2021 who was helping him bring shopping into his home.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

At that previous court it was heard the woman was putting the shopping away when McBride approached from behind and over the top of her clothing squeezed her private parts.

At the magistrates' court on February 8 the defence solicitor said the defendant has "significant mental health" issues and is an alcoholic who is well-known in Larne where he can be seen drinking on the streets.