A Larne man who shouted "f*cking Fenian b*stards" at visiting football fans who were leaving the town’s Inver Park has admitted a charge of 'doing a provocative act' by shouting a 'sectarian slogan with intent to provoke a breach of the peace'.

William Raymond Bell (64), of The Roddens, committed the offence on Saturday, February 2, 2019, when Larne had played north Belfast team Crumlin Star.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the case was being "opened under the aggravated by hostility vein".

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said police were "conducting public order duties on Inver Road in Larne in relation to an Irish Cup football match between Larne FC and Crumlin Star FC".

Ballymena courthouse.

Around 4.50pm police saw the defendant, who the prosecutor described as a "Larne FC supporter", walking down Inver Road to the Church Road junction and as a "female Crumlin Star supporter walked out in front of the defendant, with her two children, the defendant was approximately five metres from the lady and 10 metres from approximately 50 other Crumlin Star supporters when he shouted 'You f*cking Fenian b*stards'”.

Bell was arrested and when cautioned he apologised and told police he was "not a bad fella".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecutor applied for a Football Banning Order.

A defence solicitor said his client had not been at the football match but had walked up to the stadium to meet his "brother who is a Larne supporter" and the defendant was under the influence after being in a nearby bar.

The defence lawyer said the defendant should "quite frankly should know much better" but Bell said he had been "provoked by supporters of Crumlin Star who were singing songs that he took offence to".

The lawyer said his client was "disgusted" by his behaviour which had been a "moment of madness". The solicitor said Bell said "he is not a sectarian man".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer told the court there had been no similar offences before and there had been a substantial gap in his record.

The solicitor said it was a case of "drink in and wit's out" and the defendant was embarrassed and disgusted and Bell had attended court with a "Catholic" who the defendant had known all his life.

The lawyer said the Inver Road incident was "isolated" and there had been no further adverse police attention since 2019.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said: "It is the sort of remark shouted in Northern Ireland can lead to, of course, public disorder if people react to it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said he would treat it as an "aberration" as there had been a "long gap" in the defendant's record.