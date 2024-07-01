Larne man fraudulently used his gran's bankcard to 'buy flowers for girlfriend'
Jordan Hunter (27), of Lindara Drive in Larne, admitted a charge of fraud by false representation relating to February this year.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday, June 27 that suspicious transactions were made on the debit card.
It emerged the defendant had been using the card without permission and he spent a total of £160. One of the transactions was £64 to a florist, the court heard.
A prosecutor said the defendant said he used the card as he had "broken up with his girlfriend" and got himself into debt "over farming equipment" and used it to "buy groceries and electric".
A defence lawyer told the court that it had been a "breach of trust". He said the defendant had bought flowers for his girlfriend.
Restitition was made, the court was told.
The defence solicitor said Hunter had obtained a new job and having to work a "lying month" had caused him "cash flow issues".
He said the defendant had access to the card because he collected groceries for his grandmother.
"Flowers aside, the items were purchased for basic household essentials and electric," the solicitor told the court.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is a very mean thing to do, stealing from your grandmother".
He said the defendant could have asked somebody for the lend of some money.
The defendant, who had a previously clear record, was fined £250.