Larne man fraudulently used his gran's bankcard to 'buy flowers for girlfriend'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man fraudulently used his granny's bank card to buy items including spending £64 on flowers 'for his girlfriend'.

Jordan Hunter (27), of Lindara Drive in Larne, admitted a charge of fraud by false representation relating to February this year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday, June 27 that suspicious transactions were made on the debit card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It emerged the defendant had been using the card without permission and he spent a total of £160. One of the transactions was £64 to a florist, the court heard.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A prosecutor said the defendant said he used the card as he had "broken up with his girlfriend" and got himself into debt "over farming equipment" and used it to "buy groceries and electric".

A defence lawyer told the court that it had been a "breach of trust". He said the defendant had bought flowers for his girlfriend.

Restitition was made, the court was told.

The defence solicitor said Hunter had obtained a new job and having to work a "lying month" had caused him "cash flow issues".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the defendant had access to the card because he collected groceries for his grandmother.

"Flowers aside, the items were purchased for basic household essentials and electric," the solicitor told the court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is a very mean thing to do, stealing from your grandmother".

He said the defendant could have asked somebody for the lend of some money.