Larne man given interim driving ban
Larne motorist Raymond Martin (66), of Argyll View, has admitted causing grievous bodily injury to a female by driving without due care and attention at 'Linn Road' in the town on December 1 last year.
He also admitted failing to report the collision to police and at Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday of last week (September 29), where Neil Moore was the defence barrister, the case was adjourned to November 10 for a pre-sentence report. An interim driving ban was imposed.