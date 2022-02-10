Larne man given Probation for assault

David Mark Withers (42), of Carson Street, admitted assault and criminal damage in relation to January 7 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report of a domestic incident.

The prosecutor said a woman said she was in the kitchen at her home and was “speaking with her current partner on the phone”.

The court heard the woman told police her “ex-partner who resides with her at the address came into the kitchen and was verbally abusive to her”.

The woman said she was grabbed by the arm and pushed against a kitchen counter and fridge freezer and the phone was then grabbed and thrown onto the ground where he stamped on it causing damage to the ‘£300’ device.

Withers then, the prosecutor said, grabbed the woman by her clothing, “dragging her to the front door trying to put her out of the house”.

The court heard she was left with pain in her arm.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the couple had been together nine and a half years and Withers had only found out she had “developed a relationship with a new gentleman”.

The lawyer said the defendant “felt hurt and humiliated by what had happened and that was the reason for his reaction” but he would now like to apologise.

The solicitor said, “ironically”, the defendant was bailed to reside with the injured party’s mother.

The lawyer said the injured party had now “parted company” with her new boyfriend and “may reconcile” with Withers.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said sadly domestic violence was “far too prevalent”.

He added: “Court takes a very dim view of this incident. This was a scary incident for the victim and wholly unwarranted. I have no doubt the victim would have been placed in great fear by your assault and damaging her phone.”

The defendant was put on Probation for two years with a condition that he takes part in a course addressing domestic violence.