Larne man given suspended jail term for being disruptive at Antrim Area Hospital

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy was speaking as Thomas Johnston (30), of Bryan Street in Larne, was given a three months jail term, suspended for two years, for being disruptive at Antrim Area Hospital on the afternoon of October 14 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told police responded to an incident in Larne and due to concerns about the defendant’s health he was taken to the hospital where he began shouting and swearing “in a loud and disruptive manner”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence barrister said the defendant, who pleaded guilty, had taken a “cocktail of medication” and couldn’t remember what happened but is now “fully remorseful”.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC