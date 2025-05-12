Larne man grabbed his former landlord by the throat, court hears

A 50-year-old Larne man has pleaded guilty to assaulting his former landlord whom he grabbed by the throat and threatened to "beat up and down" a street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren McKay, of Loran Glen, committed the offence on September 29, 2024.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told a landlord was outside a property doing work and there was footage of the assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said the defendant arrived and after a discussion about collecting post, the landlord said he did not have access at that stage but that it could be done later.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

There was a "discussion about missing top-up cards". The defendant became "irate" saying he was going to "beat him up and down Newington Avenue" before grabbing him by the throat.

District Judge Nigel Broderick viewed the footage.

A defence barrister said McKay had been trying to retrieve post for some time but accepts his behaviour had been wrong.

The defendant was fined £200 and was ordered to pay £100 compensation to his former landlord.