Larne man grabbed his former landlord by the throat, court hears
Darren McKay, of Loran Glen, committed the offence on September 29, 2024.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told a landlord was outside a property doing work and there was footage of the assault.
A prosecutor said the defendant arrived and after a discussion about collecting post, the landlord said he did not have access at that stage but that it could be done later.
There was a "discussion about missing top-up cards". The defendant became "irate" saying he was going to "beat him up and down Newington Avenue" before grabbing him by the throat.
District Judge Nigel Broderick viewed the footage.
A defence barrister said McKay had been trying to retrieve post for some time but accepts his behaviour had been wrong.
The defendant was fined £200 and was ordered to pay £100 compensation to his former landlord.