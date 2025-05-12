Larne man grabbed his former landlord by the throat, court hears

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 12th May 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 10:04 BST
A 50-year-old Larne man has pleaded guilty to assaulting his former landlord whom he grabbed by the throat and threatened to "beat up and down" a street.

Darren McKay, of Loran Glen, committed the offence on September 29, 2024.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told a landlord was outside a property doing work and there was footage of the assault.

A prosecutor said the defendant arrived and after a discussion about collecting post, the landlord said he did not have access at that stage but that it could be done later.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

There was a "discussion about missing top-up cards". The defendant became "irate" saying he was going to "beat him up and down Newington Avenue" before grabbing him by the throat.

District Judge Nigel Broderick viewed the footage.

A defence barrister said McKay had been trying to retrieve post for some time but accepts his behaviour had been wrong.

The defendant was fined £200 and was ordered to pay £100 compensation to his former landlord.

