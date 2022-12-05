Lee Richmond (42), of Blackthorn Rise in Larne, was spoken to after police officers received a report, on October 30 this year, of a vehicle "mounting kerbs" and "driving all over" the road.At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (December 1),the defendant was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £300.
Larne man had 'panic attack' in police station
A Larne man who failed to provide a specimen of breath claimed he had a "panic attack" at a Police Service of Northern Ireland station.