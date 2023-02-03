A judge in Ballymena said domestic violence against women is 'far too prevalent' and does not seem to be reducing despite tougher sentences being handed down by courts.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (February 2) where William Stephen Boyd (54), of Kilwaughter Mews, Kilwaughter, received a six months jail term for a "very serious case".

The court heard that on July 23 last year, the defendant threw his 'ex-partner' from a bed onto the floor at 1.30am.

Around 8am he pushed her onto a sofa and swung a Budweiser bottle at her which hit her on the eyebrow.

Police noticed a cut and "significant swelling" at her right eye and she was taken to hospital for the cut to be "glued".

A defence barrister told the court that the defendant, who pleaded guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault, had alcohol issues.

Judge Broderick said: "This is a very serious case of domestic violence. Domestic violence against women is far too prevalent in our society and in our courts and unfortunately despite the sentences handed down and the recent legislation which allows the court to increase a sentence, there doesn't appear to be, thus far, a reduction in these types of offences".

He told Boyd: "To hit any person, but especially your partner, across the head or the face with a bottle and to leave her with an injury on her eyebrow is a serous matter and could have resulted in even more serious injuries".

The judge said had the offence not been aggravated by domestic abuse the sentence would have been five months but as that was the case he increased the sentence to six months.

A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.