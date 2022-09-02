Larne man is accused of fraud over ‘resurfacing work’ and ‘garden planters’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Edward Todd (32), of Knockdhu Park, faces three charges in relation to March 24, April 3 and April 20 last year.

The charges are that on March 24 he dishonestly made a false representation to a woman that he would ‘carry out resurfacing work’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 3 he allegedly dishonestly made a false representation saying he would provide another woman with ‘garden planters’ and the third similar charge - relating to another female - again refers to ‘garden planters’.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC