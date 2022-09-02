Larne man is accused of fraud over ‘resurfacing work’ and ‘garden planters’
A Larne man is accused of fraud by false representation regarding ‘resurfacing work’ and the provision of ‘garden planters’.
Nigel Edward Todd (32), of Knockdhu Park, faces three charges in relation to March 24, April 3 and April 20 last year.
The charges are that on March 24 he dishonestly made a false representation to a woman that he would ‘carry out resurfacing work’.
On April 3 he allegedly dishonestly made a false representation saying he would provide another woman with ‘garden planters’ and the third similar charge - relating to another female - again refers to ‘garden planters’.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court the case was adjourned to September 22.