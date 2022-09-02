Register
Larne man is accused of fraud over ‘resurfacing work’ and ‘garden planters’

A Larne man is accused of fraud by false representation regarding ‘resurfacing work’ and the provision of ‘garden planters’.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 5:00 pm

Nigel Edward Todd (32), of Knockdhu Park, faces three charges in relation to March 24, April 3 and April 20 last year.

The charges are that on March 24 he dishonestly made a false representation to a woman that he would ‘carry out resurfacing work’.

On April 3 he allegedly dishonestly made a false representation saying he would provide another woman with ‘garden planters’ and the third similar charge - relating to another female - again refers to ‘garden planters’.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court the case was adjourned to September 22.