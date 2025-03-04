A Larne man charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a male with intent and possession of an offensive weapon - a hammer - with intent to commit GBH has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Scott Hopkins (27), of Greenland Crescent, is charged in relation to November 10, 2024.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court the case was adjourned to March 27 for arraignment at the Crown Court.

The defendant was given £500 bail with an 11pm-6am curfew and he is not to enter Larne’s Seacourt estate.