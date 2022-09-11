Larne man is accused of sexual assault

Richard Girvan (39), of Newington Avenue, is charged in relation to August 28 last year.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged he ‘intentionally touched ...a male ... ‘the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that he did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that he so consented’.

The accused faces a second charge of attempting to cause ‘grievous bodily harm’ to the male on August 28, 2021.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

A defence solicitor said a “mixed committal” would be required and “the only witness is the complainant”.

A prosecution lawyer said they had yet to establish the “availability” of the witness.