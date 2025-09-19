Larne man is accused of trying to delete 'incriminating evidence' on a Facebook page which allegedly had posted suggested addresses of members of Roma community
Paul White (25), of Fairway, is charged on June 14 this year with 'intent to pervert the course of public justice' by allegedly doing 'an act which had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice, namely tried to access the email and password of' the 'Larne Anti-Immigration Protests' Facebook page 'after his co-accused was arrested'.
He was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and is now on bail after being remanded in custody when he first appeared at court on the charge in the summer.
The case has been further adjourned to October 2.