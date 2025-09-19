A Larne man is charged in connection with trying to delete "incriminating evidence" on a Facebook page which had allegedly posted suggested addresses of the Roma community.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul White (25), of Fairway, is charged on June 14 this year with 'intent to pervert the course of public justice' by allegedly doing 'an act which had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice, namely tried to access the email and password of' the 'Larne Anti-Immigration Protests' Facebook page 'after his co-accused was arrested'.

He was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and is now on bail after being remanded in custody when he first appeared at court on the charge in the summer.

The case has been further adjourned to October 2.