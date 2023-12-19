Larne man is caught driving whilst banned for eighth time
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Robert Morrow, of Rugby Terrace in Larne, has been sentenced for the latest driving whilst disqualified and absence of insurance which was detected at the A8 in the town on August 30 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard a Probation report said that when asked if felt "any regret" the defendant replied: "No. My life stops if I don't get to work, no house, no food, no electricity. There is no public transport, the system has let me down."
Advertisement
Advertisement
A defence lawyer said the defendant said the matter was "slightly taken out of context" and although he accepts he should not have been on the road Morrow felt he had "no other option" but to get to work because of "financial and general pressure".
The lawyer said the defendant said he had "no alternative means" of getting to work but his employer is now in a position to provide him with transport to and from work. The court was told that in 2019 the defendant was given a jail sentence and then was caught driving whilst disqualified again in April this year and now the case before the court is his eighth such conviction.
The lawyer said the Probation report was "perhaps not reflective of his genuine sentiment" and Morrow has "expressed remorse".
Judge Broderick told Morrow there was "every reason" why he should be jailed. However, he said he would defer sentence until next June.