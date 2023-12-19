A court was told a man (31) with eight convictions for driving whilst disqualified said after his latest detection: “My life stops if I don't get to work."

Andrew Robert Morrow, of Rugby Terrace in Larne, has been sentenced for the latest driving whilst disqualified and absence of insurance which was detected at the A8 in the town on August 30 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard a Probation report said that when asked if felt "any regret" the defendant replied: "No. My life stops if I don't get to work, no house, no food, no electricity. There is no public transport, the system has let me down."

A defence lawyer said the defendant said the matter was "slightly taken out of context" and although he accepts he should not have been on the road Morrow felt he had "no other option" but to get to work because of "financial and general pressure".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The lawyer said the defendant said he had "no alternative means" of getting to work but his employer is now in a position to provide him with transport to and from work. The court was told that in 2019 the defendant was given a jail sentence and then was caught driving whilst disqualified again in April this year and now the case before the court is his eighth such conviction.

The lawyer said the Probation report was "perhaps not reflective of his genuine sentiment" and Morrow has "expressed remorse".