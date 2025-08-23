A man is charged with assaults and using, according to his charge sheet, a crutch as an offensive weapon.

Glen Cromie (40), of Curran Road in Larne, is charged in relation to July 19 this year.

He is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to and non-fatal strangulation of a man; occasioning another man actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation of that man; assaulting another male; and possession of gabapentin.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court a prosecutor said case file is not due with her department from police until October 24. The case was adjourned to October 16.