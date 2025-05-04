Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Larne man is accused of failing to make an annual renotification under the Sexual Offences Act regarding his 'name, home address and date of birth'.

Robert James Christie (45), with an address listed on his charge sheet as Lower Waterloo Road, is charged in relation to between March 18 and April 7 this year.

He appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 1, and the case was adjourned to May 8.