Larne man is charged with non-fatal strangulation
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 41-year-old Larne man has been charged with non-fatal strangulation and assaulting a female occasioning her actual bodily harm.
Mervyn Phillips, of Elizabeth Avenue, is also accused of disorderly behaviour at, according to his charge sheet, Killyglen Link in Larne, and driving with excess alcohol in breath on February 17 this year.
At Ballymena Magistrates' Court, the case was adjourned to May 8.