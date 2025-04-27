Larne man is charged with non-fatal strangulation

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
A 41-year-old Larne man has been charged with non-fatal strangulation and assaulting a female occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Mervyn Phillips, of Elizabeth Avenue, is also accused of disorderly behaviour at, according to his charge sheet, Killyglen Link in Larne, and driving with excess alcohol in breath on February 17 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court, the case was adjourned to May 8.

