A Larne man who pleaded guilty to charges of theft and fraud by false representation has been warned that if he has not paid back £1,920 before June 22 this year he will be jailed.

The warning was given by District Judge Nigel Broderick at Ballymena Magistrates' Court to Nigel Todd (33), of Knockdhu Park.

The offences were committed in April and May last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor said police were contacted in May by a woman who said Todd had taken "multiple sums of money" from her and she believed there was "no intention to pay her back".

Ballymena courthouse

The woman told police that on April 16, Todd asked to borrow money for "car repairs" and she provided him with £500 with an agreement regarding repayment. Money was transferred via a tablet device.

On April 22 the defendant told the woman the repair prices for his car had increased and she sent him another £600 with a payback agreement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman then found out that Todd "didn't actually have a car and that he had lied about the reason for borrowing the money," the prosecutor said.

On April 29, the defendant said he would make a repayment to the woman's account and whilst pretending to do this on her tablet device, he actually moved another £600 to his account.

In May he made two repayments totalling £80 but later that month, "under the guise" that he was making another repayment, he used the tablet device to transfer another £300 to himself.

A defence lawyer said after a previous court appearance the defendant lost his job as a contract cleaner in schools but is due to start a new job as a cleaner and would be able to pay back £600 a month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Broderick told the defendant: "What you did was a very nasty thing. It involved repeated deception of a victim. You pretend then to pay her back but you use that pretence to take more money from her.

"f you want to avoid going to HMP Maghaberry you must have all this money paid back by June 22 . If you don't have it all paid back, I'm going to send you to jail".