Larne man jailed along with high-profile loyalist over firearms offences
Robin Workman (54), from Shore Road, was jailed along with his co-accused, leading loyalist Winston Irvine (49), from Ballysillan Road, Belfast.
At an earlier hearing, Irvine pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, two counts of possession of a handgun without a certificate, possession of ammunition and magazines without a certificate and possession of a prohibited weapon.
He was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment, with half to be served in custody and half on licence.
Workman also pleaded guilty to the above offences, and an additional charge of possession of an air rifle without a certificate.
He was sentenced to five years, with half to be served in custody and half on licence.
Sentencing the two men, Judge Gordon Kerr KC said he did not consider there was a terrorist link to the weapons that were seized. He also took into account references about Irvine’s peace and charity work in the community.
Speaking after the hearing, Detective Superintendent Moutray, from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, said: “Irvine was arrested following a stop and search in the Disraeli Street area of north Belfast area on Wednesday, 8th June 2022.
"Prior to this he had been observed meeting a man, later identified as Workman, in the Glencairn area. Here, Workman placed a bag in the boot of Irvine’s car.
“When Irvine’s vehicle was searched, the bag was found to contain a number of suspected firearms, ammunition and magazines for an assault rifle. A later search of Workman’s home led to the seizure of the illegally-held air rifle.”
Detective Superintendent Moutray continued: “We want to reiterate that the possession or use of firearms, imitation or otherwise, is unacceptable in any modern society.
“We are committed to apprehending perpetrators and this demonstrates our commitment towards keeping people safe from the fear, intimidation and control illegal firearms can cause.
“Anyone with information, or concerns, about firearms should contact us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”