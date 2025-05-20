A Larne man was handed a prison sentence for firearms offences, at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday (May 20).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Workman (54), from Shore Road, was jailed along with his co-accused, leading loyalist Winston Irvine (49), from Ballysillan Road, Belfast.

At an earlier hearing, Irvine pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, two counts of possession of a handgun without a certificate, possession of ammunition and magazines without a certificate and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment, with half to be served in custody and half on licence.

A handgun which police say was recovered from Irvine's vehicle. Photo issued by PSNI

Workman also pleaded guilty to the above offences, and an additional charge of possession of an air rifle without a certificate.

He was sentenced to five years, with half to be served in custody and half on licence.

Sentencing the two men, Judge Gordon Kerr KC said he did not consider there was a terrorist link to the weapons that were seized. He also took into account references about Irvine’s peace and charity work in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police released this image of ammunition they say was discovered when Irvine's vehicle was searched in Disraeli Street. Photo issued by PSNI

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Superintendent Moutray, from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, said: “Irvine was arrested following a stop and search in the Disraeli Street area of north Belfast area on Wednesday, 8th June 2022.

"Prior to this he had been observed meeting a man, later identified as Workman, in the Glencairn area. Here, Workman placed a bag in the boot of Irvine’s car.

“When Irvine’s vehicle was searched, the bag was found to contain a number of suspected firearms, ammunition and magazines for an assault rifle. A later search of Workman’s home led to the seizure of the illegally-held air rifle.”

Detective Superintendent Moutray continued: “We want to reiterate that the possession or use of firearms, imitation or otherwise, is unacceptable in any modern society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to apprehending perpetrators and this demonstrates our commitment towards keeping people safe from the fear, intimidation and control illegal firearms can cause.

“Anyone with information, or concerns, about firearms should contact us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”