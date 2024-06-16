Larne man jailed for causing injury to his mum by throwing keys in her face

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Larne man who threw keys which struck his mother below an eye has been jailed for five months.

Luke Magee (21), with an address given as Cairngorm Drive in Larne, had also been "wrecking" his mother's living room, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told.

The defendant appeared via video link from prison and pleaded guilty to charges of assault, criminal damage to household items and resisting police.

A prosecutor said at 3.30am on April 13 this year, the defendant had asked his mother for her car keys and when he was told he couldn't have them "he then proceeded to wreck the living room".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Damage estimated around £800 was caused to items including a TV, a remote control; a fireplace and a kitchen door frame.

The defendant threw car keys at his mum hitting her just below the eye "causing some redness," the prosecutor said.

Magee ran from the area and when located by police he was shouting and swearing and resisted arrest.

A defence lawyer said "unfortunately much of" the defendant's "life has been characterised by substance misuse".

The lawyer said Magee indicated that when released from custody he "doesn't intend to return to Larne".

Jailing the defendant for five months, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "very unsavoury incident".