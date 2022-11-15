A man who attacked a man in Larne with a pickaxe handle has been jailed for ten months.

Thomas Samways (26), of Gardenmore Place, admitted charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing a pickaxe handle as an offensive weapon on June 20, 2020.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that at 7.20pm a man and his partner were walking at Elizabeth Avenue when they were confronted by Samways who was in the presence of a female. Samways ran up to the man "wielding a pickaxe shaft" and then struck him a number of times.

The man tried to restrain Samways but when the man fell to the ground the defendant "continued to strike him on his body and head with the pickaxe shaft".

He was also kicked on the ground, causing two front teeth to be knocked out.