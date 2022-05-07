Larne man ‘kicked’ back door and police then found him sleeping in garden shed

Dean Huxley (29), of Garron Walk, also caused criminal damage by being sick in a police car after not taking up a request to stop and let him vomit outside.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court around 9.30pm on February 1 this year police received a report from the defendant’s partner that an intoxicated Huxley arrived at a property.

The woman said Huxley had attempted to “kick in” the back door and attempted to smash a window.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has shown “deep remorse”.

He said Huxley had “made one attempt to enter the property and then fell asleep in the shed”.