A former member of the armed forces who pleaded guilty to a charge relating to a 'sexual communication' with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl, has been given a five months prison sentence, suspended for three years

John Robert Hogg (66), of Curran Road in Larne, has also been ordered to sign the Sex Offender's Register for seven years and he has been made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for five years.He pleaded guilty to the offence which was committed on July 8, 2020.A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (November 24) that as part of 'Operation Arrowwood' a "covert" police officer pretended to be a 13-year-old "under the profile name 'Wee Cute Abs'" .

A communication started online in a "chatroom" and then moved to Messenger.

The prosecutor said that during the online exchanges, Hogg said that he was aged 49 and from Larne. "The decoy then indicated she was 13 years old and she was on summer holidays and was bored," the court was told.

Ballymena courthouse.

Hogg made a sexually explicit remark and asked if she had any "sex toys". The defendant then gave a phone number and when arrested he told police that he used the "platform for sexualised chats" and confirmed his phone number to be the one used.

A defence barrister said that Hogg previously had a "lengthy career in the armed forces". He said that Hogg had a "number of marriages" which broke down due to the "consumption of alcohol".

The lawyer said that the defendant has "alcohol-induced dementia".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "very serious" offence and told Hogg: "Thankfully, in this case there was no actual child at the end of your communications but you were not to know that and you obviously entered into this communication thinking you were communicating with a very young child."

District Judge Broderick added: "It is not without significance that you have been diagnosed with dementia and that appears to have been as a result of an addiction to alcohol and I do recognise that a custodial sentence may have a more significant impact on you than it would on somebody else who didn't suffer from such a condition."

The judge went on to say that "not without some hesitation" he was not jailing Hogg but handed down a five months sentence, suspended for three years.

The judge said to "augment that" he was also putting in place a Sexual Offences Prevention Order "to make sure that you are properly monitored in future and to reduce the risk of re-offending".

Conditions of the Order include Hogg having no contact with children under 16 unless approved by his Designated Risk Manager and social services "save for every day, inadvertent, and unavoidable contact" and he is not to use social media "without prior approval of your Designated Risk Manager".

