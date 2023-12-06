Larne man put ambulance workers in fear of being assaulted, court told

A man who caused two ambulance workers to fear they were going to be assaulted has been given a four months jail sentence.

Steven Scott Hamilton (30), with an address listed as Lindara Drive in Larne, also attempted to damage a defibrillator machine which he kicked in an ambulance on September 19 this year.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the machine was not damaged.

On November 2 this year the defendant was under the "influence of substances" when he turned up at his mother's address in Larne.

He was "screaming and shouting" and when his mother said she would be revoking her home as a bail address for her son he left and later, whilst speaking to police, "threatened to burn his mother and family out of the home".

He then headbutted glass in the rear of a police vehicle.

A search found a box of 100 Gabapentin tablets and a container with cocaine.

The prosecutor said Hamilton told police he had "secreted a number of drugs inside himself" and he was taken to hospital.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had a "very difficult time with addiction problems".

The barrister said thankfully no damage was caused to the ambulance.

He said the assault charges related to the ambulance staff being put in fear of assault.

The court was told Hamilton was "very remorseful".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Hamilton one of the offences included a "serious threat" regarding his mother and "she is the last person in the world you should be threatening".

The judge said although the assaults on the ambulance staff were "apprehension assaults" it would have been a "very traumatic experience" for them.

Judge Broderick said courts have said time and time again that ambulance staff will get the full support of the courts and the court will not tolerate any acts of violence whether physical or "apprehension".