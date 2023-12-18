A 60-year-old Larne man posted hand-written letters through the door of a neighbour making threats to 'kneecap' him and get him 'sorted'.

Stuart Grady, of Ballycraigy Ring, appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to charges of 'sending an article conveying a threat'; assaulting his neighbour and causing criminal damage to the man's hoodie and T-shirt which were ripped.

A prosecutor said around 10.45am on October 1 this year a man - believed to be in his 20s - told police he had been assaulted by his neighbour Grady.

The prosecutor said Grady was "incensed" about alleged noise from the neighbour's property. At a communal area the defendant tried to punch the neighbour and then grabbed him, ripping his clothing.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The court heard Grady had posted three hand-written letters through his neighbour's door which had "threats to kneecap the injured party, to get him 'sorted' and warned him".

The letters were shown to District Judge Nigel Broderick at court. A defence lawyer said alcohol was a feature of Grady's life.

Grady had a previous record and District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "poor attitude to the rule of law".

The judge said Grady had 38 previous convictions and told him: "Whatever your grievance against your neighbour may have been this was not the way to deal with it."