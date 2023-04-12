Register
Larne man refused bail in case of elderly brothers threatened at gunpoint during burglary

Two elderly brothers were threatened at gunpoint after burglars targeted their home in south Belfast, a court has heard.

By Alan Erwin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST

Prosecutors claimed the break-in is linked to a separate raid on a nearby house where laptop computers and a £4,500 watch were stolen.

Details emerged as bail was denied to a man accused of involvement in both incidents in the early hours of February 27.

Seamus Shortt, 37, of Glynnview Avenue in Larne, faces charges of aggravated burglary and theft, burglary, handling stolen goods and possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

The case was heard at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday (April 12) two men initially observed on the Ormeau Road ran from police, discarding a bag and a coat thrown into the River Lagan.

Shortt and his co-accused were detained after allegedly trying to hide under vehicles.

Earlier that morning intruders used a broken window to enter the Knockbreda Park home of two brothers aged 94 and 88.

"It’s alleged that two males threatened the residents with a firearm and demanded car keys,” a detective said.

A wallet containing a bank card and approximately £100 in cash was stolen, according to the charges.

When Belfast Harbour Police recovered the coat from the Lagan it contained a suspected imitation firearm.

Meanwhile, two laptop computers and controllers for a Nintendo Switch games console found in the discarded bag were traced to a house at Primrose Street, off the Ormeau Road, broken into on the same morning.

A Breitling wristwatch valued at £4,500, was also taken from that property.

Shortt allegedly had a similar watch with the same broken rotary dial on him when taken into custody, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna said his client faces “difficulties” in relation to the handling stolen goods charge but denies any involvement in either burglary.

"He is adamant that he was not at any of those locations,” the lawyer insisted.

With forensic tests being carried out on blood found at the scene of the Knockbreda Park break-in, Mr McKenna argued those results could help to rule out Shortt.

Refusing bail, however, District Judge Anne Marshall cited the risk of re-offending and the seriousness of the case.

She pointed out: “These were elderly, vulnerable victims.”