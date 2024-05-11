Larne man returned wearing facemask to burgle house after his face was captured by doorbell cam

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2024, 12:10 BST
A Larne man who broke into a dwelling in the town and stole money has been ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service.

James McCambridge (24), of Edward Avenue, has also been put on Probation for a year.

He was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court for stealing cash estimated to be between £120-£150 from a dwelling and causing £200 damage to a window.

Around 1.30pm on November 15 last year a doorbell camera showed the defendant at the property. His face was clearly visible.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker
The prosecutor said that after seeing the doorbell camera the defendant left and returned a short time later wearing a "blue face mask".

He then used a hammer to break a window in the door before reaching in to unlock the door. There was nobody in the house at the time.

A defence barrister said the defendant wished to apologise. She said the defendant is engaging with Community Addictions, Community Mental Health Team and his GP.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it is a "very serious matter to break into anyone's home and steal things".

The defendant, who had a previous record, was also ordered to pay £350 compensation.