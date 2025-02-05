Larne man said: 'If you weren't my mother I would kill you'
Floyd Freeman (31), of Curran Road, pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting his mum and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty on January 28.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was intoxicated and shouted aggressively at his mother. The court heard it was an "apprehension assault".
A defence solicitor said: "He regrets his actions in the cold light of day." The lawyer said the defendant wished to apologise to his mother.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it would have been a "scary" incident as the defendant is "a big individual, quite tall".
The judge added: "Could you imagine him towering over you, flailing his arms around, saying he was going to kill you?"
The defendant, who had a previous record, was given a four months jail term, suspended for two years. A two-year Retraining Order was also made.