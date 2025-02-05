A court was told a man with a Larne address said: "If you weren't my mother I would f**king kill you."

Floyd Freeman (31), of Curran Road, pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting his mum and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty on January 28.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was intoxicated and shouted aggressively at his mother. The court heard it was an "apprehension assault".

A defence solicitor said: "He regrets his actions in the cold light of day." The lawyer said the defendant wished to apologise to his mother.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it would have been a "scary" incident as the defendant is "a big individual, quite tall".

The judge added: "Could you imagine him towering over you, flailing his arms around, saying he was going to kill you?"

The defendant, who had a previous record, was given a four months jail term, suspended for two years. A two-year Retraining Order was also made.