Larne man sentenced after nose-breaking assault in shop

A man received a broken nose after being headbutted in a shop by a 62-year-old Larne man.

By Court Reporter
2 hours ago
Updated 4th Dec 2022, 10:24am

John Paul Shaw, of Britannia Cresent, was sentenced on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The incident in Larne on June 4 last year was captured on CCTV.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday (December 1) the defendant had 38 previous convictions but the last offence of "violence" was several decades ago.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence barrister accepted there was "no justification" for the assault but said Shaw claimed the other man had "threatened to kill" him whilst in the shop.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "Whatever may have been your sense of grievance between you and the victim it was no justification whatsoever for you assaulting him in a very violent manner."

The defendant was given an eight-month jail term, suspended for three years.

A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place and Shaw has to pay the injured man £300 compensation.