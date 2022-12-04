A man received a broken nose after being headbutted in a shop by a 62-year-old Larne man.

John Paul Shaw, of Britannia Cresent, was sentenced on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The incident in Larne on June 4 last year was captured on CCTV.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday (December 1) the defendant had 38 previous convictions but the last offence of "violence" was several decades ago.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence barrister accepted there was "no justification" for the assault but said Shaw claimed the other man had "threatened to kill" him whilst in the shop.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "Whatever may have been your sense of grievance between you and the victim it was no justification whatsoever for you assaulting him in a very violent manner."

The defendant was given an eight-month jail term, suspended for three years.