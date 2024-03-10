Larne man sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court for 'stalking' offence
Aaron Greer (33), of Ballycraigy Ring, committed the offence between May and September last year.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard the defendant had phoned and messaged a woman; had gone to her work place and had driven up and down a road near an address in Larne.
He had a previously clear record.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he recognised the defendant had an number of "underlying issues" but "this has been a very traumatic experience for the victim and that is evidenced in the contents of her Victim Personal Statement".
The judge said the Community Service was a "direct alternative to imprisonment".
A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.