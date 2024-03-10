Larne man sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court for 'stalking' offence

A Larne man has been ordered to do 200 hours of Community Service for 'stalking'.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 10th Mar 2024, 11:51 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 12:19 GMT
Aaron Greer (33), of Ballycraigy Ring, committed the offence between May and September last year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard the defendant had phoned and messaged a woman; had gone to her work place and had driven up and down a road near an address in Larne.

He had a previously clear record.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Picture: National World
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he recognised the defendant had an number of "underlying issues" but "this has been a very traumatic experience for the victim and that is evidenced in the contents of her Victim Personal Statement".

The judge said the Community Service was a "direct alternative to imprisonment".

A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.