Larne man sentenced for possessing 'laughing gas'

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 16:55 GMT
A Larne man has been sentenced for possessing nitrous oxide - also known as 'laughing gas'.

Corin Spence (19), of Lindara Drive, committed the offence on March 2 last year. He was also sentenced for a second charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis between February 22 and March 2, 2024.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court which heard police stopped a vehicle in a car park in Larne. The defendant was a passenger in the vehicle.

Nitrous oxide was found in the car. The prosecutor said nitrous oxide is "colloquially referred to as 'happy gas', I understand".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
The defendant's home was searched and on his mobile phone there was "some evidence of being concerned in the supply of cannabis".

The prosecutor said there were "about ten messages" regarding the supply of cannabis between February 22 and March 2.

The prosecutor said the defendant made an admission in relation to "one can of nitrous oxide".

A defence barrister said the defendant had a "completely clear record" and made admissions to the matters.

He said: "He had been a sports person in the past but a knee injury has caused him difficulties."

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he would "take into account your relative youth and your clear record but be under no illusion if you are caught supplying drugs again you are likely to go to prison".

As an "alternative" to jail the judge ordered him to do 100 hours of Community Service.

