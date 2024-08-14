Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Larne man has been sentenced to a five year Disqualification Order and 240 hours of community service for allowing his dog to suffer.

Dillon McCombe, aged 24, of Glynn Road in Larne was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 5 2024, after previously pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a dog – an offence contrary to section 4 of the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

On this date, District Judge Broderick imposed a five year Disqualification Order on Mr McCombe owning dogs, as well as 240 hours of community service.

The charge was brought against Mr McCombe by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Proceedings followed an investigation by the council’s Animal Welfare Officer who had been advised that Mr McCombe was told his dog needed urgent medical treatment for a suspected broken leg.

On September 18, 2023, Animal Welfare Officers executed a search warrant at the property and seized Dexter - a Lurcher type dog - who was unable to bear weight on his injured leg and was clearly in discomfort and pain.

The dog was transported to a vet appointed by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, who assessed the extent of the injury and concluded that Dexter was in considerable discomfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scans of the injury confirmed a fracture on the dogs left hind leg. Appropriate treatment was administered.

On February 5, 2024 a judge granted disposal of Dexter and he was successfully rehomed to a new owner via an animal charity.

Commenting on the case, a spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Council gives high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and horses and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

"Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, which may include the service of Improvement Notices, or in extreme cases, seizure of animals. Council may also prosecute for offences - as in this case - which I hope serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care of animals.”