A man whose ex-partner sustained injuries including a broken tooth and cut gums after he kicked her on the face and punched her has been given a six months jail sentence.

Joseph Gary Watson (60), of Linn Road in Larne, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

On the afternoon of April 15 last year, police responded to a report from a member of the public that a "distressed" woman arrived at their door saying she had been assaulted by her ex-partner.

The woman told police she allowed her ex-partner to continue to live in her home as he was due to have surgery.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

She said the defendant had been "acting strangely" and had been "agitated" and he pushed her and she fell and hit her head and he then stood over her and "repeatedly punched her in the face and kicked her to the head".

She sustained a broken tooth, a large bump to her head and a large swelling over her eye, a prosecutor said.

A defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates Court the incident had been "unsavoury". He said alcohol played a "significant part" of the defendant's life at the time.

The barrister said it was "fortunate" the victim "did not suffer more serious injuries" which "appears to by the grace of God".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "nasty" offence and was an "extremely serious case of domestic abuse".

He said a victim impact statement was "very harrowing". The judge said the incident happened in the woman's home "where she should have been safe".

Judge Broderick said the woman's statement said the defendant pushed her which resulted in her "being thrown across the living room," striking the side of her head.

She was on the ground and the defendant stood over her and "repeatedly punched me in the face and kicked me in the mouth. The kicks resulted in a broken tooth and cut gums. I have been left with severe swelling to my left cheek and think I am concussed. The whole attack has left me in complete disbelief and shock".

The judge jailed the defendant for six months and also put a two-year Restraining Order in place.

The defendant was given £500 bail to an address in Dungannon.