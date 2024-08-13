Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A customer who sexually assaulted a shop worker after taking her by the arm to the area where Viagra was kept, has been given a suspended jail term.

Norman McCreesh (52), with an address listed as Curran Road in Larne, told the employee he required a "shock to his c**k," a prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The defendant had gone to the shop on February 5 this year around 1.30pm where, a prosecutor said, he "took the injured party by the arm and led her to the area where the Viagra was kept".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prosecutor said McCreesh told the employee he "required a shock to his c**k".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The court heard: "He firmly grabbed the injured party around the waist, caressed her mid-section including her stomach and breasts".

It left the employee feeling "very violated".

The court head the woman tried to push away from the defendant but was unable to do so. He then left the shop.

The defendant had, at an earlier court, contested the charge but had been convicted of sexual assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick had watched CCTV in connection with the case.

When interviewed, the defendant claimed to police he had been "laughing" as he entered the shop and the incident was a "joke".

Judge Broderick said a Victim Impact Statement showed the shop worker "continues to suffer from emotional trauma" and had been concerned McCreesh would return to the premises.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had no record and said it would "not be proportionate" if McCreesh was made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barrister said the touching "whilst serious, was momentary". He said the defendant was born "in this country" but had lived most of his life in South Africa.

The lawyer said McCreesh had "alcohol" issues and intends to go to Alcoholics Anonymous.

The barrister said Probation assessed the defendant as a "low risk of reoffending".

He said the defendant had already spent around five weeks in custody on remand after he had difficulty getting a bail address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Broderick said the defendant had already spent the equivalent of a 10-week jail term.

He said for such offences courts readily considered immediate custodial sentences, adding that the defendant had no previous convictions and Probation assessed him as a "low likelihood of general reoffending".

The judge added that Probation assessed "there was no evidence of deviant sexual interests" and "no evidence of sexual pre-occupation or anything untoward".

In the light of the Probation report he said he was not putting a SOPO in place but he did put in place a three-year Restraining Order that the defendant should have no contact with the victim and he is not to enter her place of employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Broderick told McCreesh in light of all the circumstances "and giving particular regard to your clear record" he was handing down a five months prison term, suspended for three years.

The defendant was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for seven years and the judge also ordered that the defendant, who the court heard was unemployed, should pay £500 compensation to the employee.