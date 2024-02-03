Larne man shouted sectarian abuse and threatened to 'burn house down', court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bernard Christopher Pratt (70) was sentenced on charges of making a threat to damage property and breaching a Restraining Order.

He pleaded guilty to the offences which happened on September 5 last year.

A charge of making a threat to kill was dismissed.

Ballymena courthouse.

The defendant, with an address listed as Fairway in Larne, was sentenced in relation to the September 5 incidents which happened when he lived in another part of the town.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told he had a previous record which District Judge Nigel Broderick said was "not insignificant".

A prosecutor said the around 8.50pm on September 5 last year a then neighbour of Pratt's told police the defendant had shouted "abuse towards his bedroom window" at him and heard him say: "You Orange b*stard, I'll burn your house down".

The man said Pratt also called a female a "wh*re". She was in receipt of a Restraining Order against Pratt from previous incidents.

The prosecutor said the man said the abuse was "sectarian in nature" and was "worried about the threat towards him".

The court heard the woman also heard Pratt shouting and heard the "wh*re" reference about her and "felt that breached the Restraining Order".

The court was told the defendant now no longer lives in the area where the incidents happened but is now elsewhere in Larne.

A defence barrister said the defendant had issues with the misuse of alcohol.

The lawyer said Pratt accepted "there is no blame to be laid upon" the man and woman for what happened.

Judge Broderick said the man verbally abused by Pratt was "blind" and was described as "vulnerable".

The judge said there was every reason why the defendant should go to prison but he was deferring sentencing for a year to January next year and he warned Pratt not to re-offend.