Larne man spat inside police cell van

A Larne man repeatedly spat on floors, doors and the camera of a police cell van after being arrested.

By The Newsroom
34 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 10:46am

Ryan Cash (32), of Greenland Walk, admitted charges of criminal damage, assault and resisting police.

Earlier, on October 6, he had put a family member in fear of assault and when arrested he resisted police.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court his client had been drinking on the day of the incidents.

Ballymena courthouse.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "somewhat unsavoury incident".

The defendant was given a two-month prison sentence, suspended for a year.