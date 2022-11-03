Larne man spat inside police cell van
A Larne man repeatedly spat on floors, doors and the camera of a police cell van after being arrested.
Ryan Cash (32), of Greenland Walk, admitted charges of criminal damage, assault and resisting police.
Earlier, on October 6, he had put a family member in fear of assault and when arrested he resisted police.
A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court his client had been drinking on the day of the incidents.
Most Popular
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "somewhat unsavoury incident".
The defendant was given a two-month prison sentence, suspended for a year.