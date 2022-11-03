Ryan Cash (32), of Greenland Walk, admitted charges of criminal damage, assault and resisting police.

Earlier, on October 6, he had put a family member in fear of assault and when arrested he resisted police.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court his client had been drinking on the day of the incidents.

Ballymena courthouse.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "somewhat unsavoury incident".